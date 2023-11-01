FNM Leaders consider dropping bye-election candidate? Ponzi Scam! Ex-wife reveals more than we and the party knew about the pastor-turned-candidate

FREEPORT – Party Officials deep inside the Free National Movement are contemplating whether to proceed with its candidate in the West Grand Bahama and Bimini bye-elections as daily new revelations continue to shock party officials.

Leader Michael Pintard was warned by both former Prime Ministers Hubert Ingraham and Hubert Minnis to not contest the November 22nd, 2023 bye-election.

The party quickly named Ricardo Grant, a police reservist and pastor as its standard-bearer for the race. However, since last week his campaign has taken a sharp downhill turn.

BP is learning serious allegations have now surfaced involving a Ponzi Scheme on Grand Bahama Island which scammed thousands of dollars out of poor Grand Bahamians following Hurricane Dorian.

The candidate has been mute on this development and a party source said, “…we don’t have all the information on the said Ujamma Ponzi scheme, but we will investigate as the information comes available to us.”

Meanwhile, Bahamas Press is learning an ex-police reservist who was in a legal relationship with the pastor is set to share more details about the candidate.

Bahamas Press has a ringside seat in these developments and we will deliver the blow-by-blow as the information is released to us.

We ga report and let yinner [especially the people of West Grand Bahama and Bimini] decide!