Man on bail gunned down outside the MacFit 360 Gym in Harbour Bay Shopping Plaza Monday evening…

He is survived by his Father: Omar (Anya) Chisholm;Mother: Heather Deleveaux; Grandparents: Berkley & Rev. Patricia Chisholm; Elder Origin Deleveaux Sr. & Pastor Lillian Deleveaux; Siblings: Celine, Solé and Amari Chisholm; Cleophus Burrows Jr. and Victoria Gibson; Aunts: Keiliah (Peleamas) Adderley, Shantel and Shanell Deleveaux; Uncles: Commander Dr. Origin (Latoya) Deleveaux Jr. and Reuben Deleveaux; numerous Grandaunts, Granduncles, Cousins; and a host of other relatives and friends.