Pilot Breakfast Programme Launched at Schools by Davis Government…

The Davis Administration has proudly launched the National School Breakfast Pilot a huge step toward making sure all of our students get the nutritious food they need to learn and reach their potential.

Well-fed kids are more likely to attend school, participate in class, and retain more knowledge. Our pilot programme is now serving hot, nutritious breakfasts to all students in four primary schools in New Providence: Albury Sale Primary, Columbus Primary, Ridgeland Primary, and Sandilands Primary.

This week we will begin providing breakfasts at some schools in the Family Islands. Menu options include oatmeal, yogurt, fruit, french toast, eggs, sausage, pancakes, grits, and breakfast sandwiches.

We are committed to expanding the free breakfast programme to every public school across our islands. Not only will it provide students with a healthy start to their day, it will remove the burden from parents who can now count on their children’s schools to serve them a nutritious meal to fuel their bodies and minds.

This programme is truly a game changer for our students, and for the future of The Bahamas.