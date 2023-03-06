Former MP files sexual assault claims with police… WILL THE WOMEN DEM SAY SOMETHING?!

NASSAU| A former female Member of Parliament has filed a sexual assault claim with the Royal Bahamas Police Force against a sitting opposition politician last week.

The shocking news has police chiefs tight-lipped and quiet on the matter which was recorded at Police Headquarters.

BP does not know the details, nor have we seen a copy of the claims, but from what we know, the Police have yet to act on the claims and MP has yet to be questioned. Will the police allow this matter to go to the next level before they comment? WELL WHAT IS THIS?

WE REPORT YINNER DECIDE!