Princess Margaret Hospital gets 100 blankets for Emergency Department patients

Pictured front, from left: Kevin Basden, President of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated; Frannie Mullings, manager, Quality Home Centre; and Alana Major of PHA Foundation. Also shown are staff and representatives of the partners involved. (BIS Photos/Mark Ford)

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Princess Margaret Hospital through the Public Hospitals Authority received 100 cotton blankets from Quality Homes Center and a group of fraternity organizations, for the comfort of patients who present at the Emergency Department.

The official handover ceremony was held at Quality Home Centre on Prince Charles Drive, March 2, 2023.

According to PHA, the Emergency Department of PMH is often the first point of contact members of the public seeking “urgent” medical attention.

“It is important to provide a safe, clean and comfortable environment thus allowing patients to focus on their health,” said PHA. “The PHA is grateful to all partners in this generous donation which will improve the comfort and dignity of patients who access care at the hospital’s Emergency Department.”

On hand to accept the blankets – in various sizes – was Alana Major of the PHA Foundation who underscored the importance of public private partnership, especially pertaining to the administering of health services to the community.

Other stakeholders who contributed to the donation were Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated, Iota Epsilon Lambda and Phi Mu (University of The Bahamas) Chapters.

Kevin Basden, President of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated, said the fraternities believe in giving back to the community not only in this case to the PMH but in other areas of nation building. Also, Frannie Mullings, manager of Quality Home Centre said the business was pleased to be involved, and encouraged other corporate citizens to do likewise.