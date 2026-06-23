FOURTEEN CONVICTED OF OVERSTAYING; FOUR DEPORTED

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New Providence – Today, fourteen (14) Haitian nationals, comprising thirteen males and one female, appeared before Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville in Magistrate’s Court No. 4, where they were convicted of Overstaying.

The individuals received fines ranging from $300.00 to $3,000.00 and custodial sentences ranging from one (1) month to eight (8) months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Upon payment of fines or completion of sentences, all were ordered to be turned over to the Department of Immigration for deportation.

Additionally, today, the Department’S Deportation and Removal Units successfully executed deportation orders, resulting in the removal of the following individuals to their respective home countries:

 3 Haitian males

 1 Cuban female

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspected immigration violations by contacting the Department’s hotline at 242-604-0249 or 242-604-0171/2.