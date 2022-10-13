Frist Lady Ann Marie at Intetnational Day of The Girl Child…

October 11th. 2022

Intetnational Day of The Girl Child

Spending most of her day with young girls Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, Spouse of the Prime Minister of The Bahamas, participated in a lively, educational Girls Day Out event at Fusion.

The Girl’s Day out was held under the theme ” Our time is Now – Our rights Our future”.

Mrs. Davis pointed to the most current critical issues affecting young girls in the Bahamas and Globally. She stressed their need for education, and responses to climate control and mental health.

A fruitful day indeed.

Office of The Spouse of The Prime Minister.