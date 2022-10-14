Grand Bahama man makes jail following Guilty Verdict of having sex with a minor!

FREEPORT| On Friday 14th October 2022, Hayward Dorsette Jr 23yrs of Holmes Rock, Grand Bahama, appeared before Justice Andrew Forbes in Freeport, Supreme Court, and was found Guilty 9-0 for Pornography and found not guilty 9-0 for Unlawful Sexual Intercourse at the end of his trial.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correction until 5th December 2022 for sentencing.



This is in connection with a matter reported on 14th April 2021, involving a 13-year-old female.



The Royal Bahamas Police Force wants to thank the general public for their continued support, as we work together to make the Bahamas a safer place for all. We will continue to enforce all laws to create safer communities.