Man charged with murder of Andy Johnson last week at Baillou Hill Fish Market…

Andy Johnson and his killer accused 29-year-old Brandon Evans.

NASSAU| A 29-year-man has been charged with the alleged retaliation murder of Andy Johnson on October 7.

Prosecutors say Brandon Evans gunned down Johnson as payback for the December 2, 2019 murder of his brother Brian Evans.

Johnson was free on bail when he was shot dead.

He was accused of killing Brian in front of his children and their mother, who happens to be Johnson’s sister.

Prosecutors say Brandon Evans meted out street justice on Johnson when he allegedly shot him dead at the Blue Hill Farmer’s Market.

He didn’t have to plead to the murder charge when he appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville and was denied bail.

His matter has been adjourned to November 30.