Mrs. Ann Marie Davis with The Government High School Catering Division Students and Teacher.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — It was a night of fun and laughter at the 8th Annual Training Centre for the Disabled Dinner and Show, under the patronage of Mrs. Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, December 6, 2024 at Paul Farquharson Centre, Police Headquarters, with the theme, ‘Fire and Desire.’

Among the dignitaries was the Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, the Hon. Myles LaRoda. The Department of Social Services has observed ‘Disabilities Awareness’ with a number of activities during this month of December.

Mrs Ann Marie Davis wife of the PM Davis.

(BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)