A Tribute to Pastor-Elect Ursula Rolle Bahamas Harvest Church….

Pastor-Elect Ursula Rolle passes

This evening, with heavy hearts and tearful eyes, we reflect on the extraordinary life of Pastor-Elect Ursula Rolle, a woman whose legacy will echo in the walls of Bahamas Harvest Church for generations to come. She was more than a member of our Elder Board, she was the heartbeat and the backbone of this ministry. She was close and true friend. Her passing today leaves an unfillable void, but her life leaves an indelible mark on all of us who were blessed to have known her.

Affectionately known as “Elder Ursula,” she was our CFO from the inception and as the first member of Bahamas Harvest Church, she dedicated herself fully to the vision God placed before us. Like a cornerstone in a building, she was foundational—not just in the structure of our church but in the spirit and heart of our congregation. Her faith, her wisdom, and her unwavering commitment were the bedrock on which so much of this ministry was built.

Elder Ursula was also the sister of my wife, Pastor Erika Moxey, and just as she devoted herself to God, she was also devoted to her family. She was the crazy glue that held everyone and everything together. We lament a great great loss tonight.

On behalf of a very indebted and grieving church family, staff and Elder Board, I extend our heartfelt condolences to her loving husband, Elder David Rolle and to her two sons, Davardo, his wife Kenya, and Duran, all of whom she cherished and loved dearly.

Pastor Mario Moxey

Bahamas Harvest Church