Gannon University project coordinator identified as the victim in that Green Cay, Rose Island bull shark attack yesterday….

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has now confirmed the identity of the victim in that fatal bull shark attack at Green Cay just a half mile from Rose Island yesterday.

Caroline DiPlacido, 58, was a project coordinator for the Office of Community and Government Relations, Erie Campus at Gannon University is the victim.

The University issued this released to its students and staff this morning:

“Yesterday, we learned the sad news of the sudden passing of Caroline DiPlacido, ‘86, project coordinator for the Office of Community and Government Relations, Erie Campus. She was vacationing with her family in the Bahamas.

“Let us remember Caroline with affection and hope. We will gather in her name at 3 p.m. today in Waldron 219 for a brief prayer service. Let us also care for each other today and always.”

Now a BP story wants to discover some other pieces to this tragedy. What is the name of the company carrying out this snorkeling exercises in the Bahamas? Was the company registered, fully licensed and insured? Was a waiver signed by clients before the expedition? And when will the snorkeling company make a statement to the public updating us on this tragic event? The police is only institution accounting here.

May her soul rest in peace.

