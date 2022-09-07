Serial predator and child killer of Marco Archer Kofthe Goodman still attempting to get released from prison….

Kofthe Goodman aka Elvardo Ferguson had help from his High ranking police brother

NASSAU- The Privy Council ended the criminal career of child molester and murderer Kofhe Goodman when it refused him leave to appeal his conviction for the murder of Marco Archer.

Now, 47, the serial predator will be a senior citizen by the time he’s released from prison.

In 2018, following a second trial, Goodman was sentenced to 55 years for Marco’s murder.

Eleven-year-old Marco was kidnapped as he walked to a store in the Brougham Street area on September 23, 2011.

Prosecutors said Goodman took Marco to his home to sexually assault him—and he killed Marco for fighting back by hitting him in the back of the head.

On September 28, 2011, police found Marco’s naked body wrapped in a sheet in the back of Goodman’s home on Yorkshire Street, Cable Beach.

The clothing that Marco left home in was found in a garbage bin in the front of the building.

Marco’s murder capped Goodman’s criminal career that began in 1989 at age 15.

Then, known as Elvardo Ferguson, Goodman was charged with the October 22, 1989 murder of 10-year-old Norris Adderley, who was found dead in bushes with his pants pulled down. He was killed by a blow to the head.

At the preliminary inquiry into Norris’ murder, a 10-year-old boy testified that Goodman offered him a ride on his bike.

When he accepted, Goodman took him through a track road in Garden Hills. There, Goodman put lard of his “doggie” and told the child to suck it.

Then Goodman took the boy to an unfinished building and told him that he would kill him “just like he killed Norris.”

Goodman took off the boy’s pants, told him to lay down, and lubricated with lard, before sodomizing the boy.

In an interview with police, Goodman said another person had killed Norris. However, he admitted to sexually assaulting him.

Goodman was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to unnatural carnal knowledge in 1993.

Prosecutors withdrew the murder charge.

Following his release from prison in 1996, Goodman almost killed a 10-year-old boy, who refused to comply with his sexual demands.

On July 20, 1996, the boy met Goodman as he walked through a track road in Garden Hills.

Goodman promised the boy money if he helped him look for a plastic bag that was in the bush in Montell Heights.

While in the bush, Goodman ordered him to take his pants off.

When he refused, Goodman stabbed him multiple times about the body with a screwdriver.

The boy lost consciousness and was found by a woman walking through the shortcut. She raised the alarm and he was rushed to the hospital.

On August 14, 1998, Goodman was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the boy’s attempted murder.

With time off for good behavior, Goodman was released from prison in December 2010.

Months after his release, Goodman was accused of raping a 12-year-old boy in March 2011 after luring him to an abandoned building by promising him cash.

On August 17, 2011, Goodman was accused of kidnapping an 11-year-old boy from Augusta Street.

Goodman took the child to his home at Yorkshire Street, where sexually assaulted him. After the assault, Goodman took the boy back to Bain Town.

Police dropped the ball in the investigations and didn't charge Goodman for those sexual assaults until after Marco was found murdered. And that's because when you look at Goodman's connections his brother was a high-ranking police officer on the Royal Bahamas Police Force at the time.