A woman from Pennsylvania dies following a bull shark attack in the waters around Rose Island…

EMS teams attempts to revive a woman bitten by a shark around Rose Island.

NASSAU| A woman has died after being attacked by a shark in the waters around Rose Island where the deadly attack occurred.

The woman was a visitor to the country and had arrived via a cruise ship. She had booked along with her family a snorkeling exercise when the attack occurred.

She was attacked by a bull shark. The victim we only know was from Pennsylvania and her age was 58 years old.

The family was visiting the Bahamas via the Royal Caribbean’s Harmoney of the Seas.

