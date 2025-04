NASSAU, The Bahamas — Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia A. Pratt, ON, GCMG, attended the 100th birthday celebration for Mr. Courtney Murray Forbes, and presented him with a congratulatory plaque, at his residence at Coral Harbour, New Providence, Bahamas, today, April 7, 2025. (BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson)