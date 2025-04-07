Pintard breaks FNM Constitution and this matter involving Minnis nomination could end up in the courts! WELL WHAT IS THIS?!

Killarney Association could take the candidate decision to COURT!

Pintard and Minnis

NASSAU| Soon to be outgoing leader of the FNM Michael Pintard has set himself up for war within his Party

The fallout comes after Pintard announced on Sunday that former PM Hubert Minnis will not get a nomination in Killarney. The decision proves that the road uphill for Pintard just got harder.

We looking at the constitution of the FNM can now conclude that leaders in the FNM broke its own constitution on Big Sunday as they attempted to get rid of the former leader the MP for Killarney.

Clause 38 in the FNM Constitution states that the Executive Committee shall not recommend any candidate for approval of the Central Council before informing the relevant Constituency Associations. And confirms that all recommendations as submitted for approval of the Central Council shall be in writing in a report. That report must be accompanied by two officers of the association who are authorized officers.

Pintard and crew has yet to meet with the Association in Killarney. And in public pronouncements by the Killarney Association is known of their intent and decision to advance Dr. Hubert Minnis as their choice for nomination to the Executive.

How Pintard decided to ax Minnis even before having a sit-down with the Association proves Pintard failed to apply the Constitution in his decisions.

All we ga say is this: Dr Hubert Minnis will not go away without a fight, and perhaps this matter may be headed to the courts. WHAT SAY YINNER?

We reporrt yinner decide!