Neko Grant calls Iram Lewis a liar

Neko Grant

NASSAU| The backroom channels of the Free National Movement are now getting loud and infighting deep in the opposition party is getting worse by the minute.

This morning Neko Grant, former Lucaya MP (Central Grand Bahama) called current MP Iram Lewis a liar in a press statement today.

Grant shared how his 21 year experience with the people of Lucaya built a broad community of support, which was for the betterment of his community and confirmed that it was through that community his unbroken 21 years of representation came.

BP publishes Grant’s Statement which suggest an all out war in the FNM has started.

