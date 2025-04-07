The Humiliation of Hubert Minnis

Former PM Dr. Hubert Minnis

Dear BP,

In ancient Rome, failed assassination attempts against emperors frequently resulted in severe consequences for the plotters. They were typically subjected to brutal punishments, including torture and execution, as a deterrent to others. The Roman political system was rife with intrigue, and emperors were constantly on guard against conspiracies. For example, during Nero’s reign, the Pisonian conspiracy was uncovered, resulting in the execution of many of its members.

The fate of plotters varied depending on the emperor’s disposition and the circumstances of the plot. Some emperors, such as Augustus, were renowned for their clemency, while others, like Caligula, were infamous for their cruelty. Roman politics was a dangerous game, and the stakes were often life and death.

Boris Johnson’s departure from office was marked by controversy and political maneuvering. After stepping down as Prime Minister, he reportedly sought to influence the political landscape through his resignation honors list, which included peerages for close allies. This move stirred debate within the Conservative Party, as some viewed it as an attempt to reward loyalty and maintain influence. Additionally, rumours circulated that he was plotting a political comeback, further fueling speculation about his intentions. In the Bahamian context, it would appear that the plot to remove the former prime Minister has succeeded, but has it?

His removal probably would have been done and dusted had it not been for the callous and vindictive manner in which it was achieved. The plotters sought to remove him and subjected him to unwarranted humiliation through all the leaks and intrigue that accompanied his removal. I understand that one of the primary criticisms of Mr. Minnis was that his management style was autocratic. However, if you are a Prime Minister and discover, to your horror, that an incompetent cabinet surrounds you, you must be autocratic. After all, you would be blamed, so why not push the incompetent aside and do your best to salvage the situation?

Now, I know that Mr. Minnis will not take this level of disrespect lying down. He will not allow the actions of the incompetent cabinet ministers to taint his legacy. So, while the plotters are out there gloating and glad-handing each other, they should remember political history. This move against Minnis has been far from successful. What it has done is anger an influential person who will not take “no” for an answer.

You should watch your backs; retribution is coming.