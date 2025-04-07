Pintard will not run Dr Minnis in the upcoming General Elections for the FNM…

Pintard will run in Central Grand Bahama – and Cartwright and Sands want safer seats too!

Former PM Hubert Minnis looking at Michael Pintard.

NASSAU| In a reluctant speech given to party faithful on Sunday, Opposition Leader Michael Pintard announced that the former Prime Minister and MP for Killarney Dr. Hubert Minnis will not be advanced as a candidate for the FNM in the upcoming General Elections.

The news was no surprise to readers of Bahamas Press as we reported on January 29th, 2025, that Minnis and four other senior FNMs will not be allowed to run under a Pintard FNM banner.

BP reported this again just a few days ago and told the details of who else will not be on an FNM ticket. Many FNMs didn’t believe us – but look at the news this weekend!

Pintard stated that he has consulted with Minnis about his future within the party. Pintard explained that, while there is still a place for Minnis in the party, it will not be as a representative for Killarney. He has also discussed a suitable replacement for the constituency with Minnis.

The Party announced last week that it will name some 20 candidates by May 1st, 2025. Meanwhile, executives of Killarney constituency warned of an all out war deep inside the FNM if Minnis is denied a nomination, adding that they will not participate in the upcoming elections.

The fallout came on Wednesday when Central Grand Bahama Iram Lewis told Parliament that the FNM has become a party he is not familiar with anymore as he withdrew his support from the Parliamentary caucus.

Meanwhile, BP can also tell you Michael Clifton Pintard will replace Lewis in Central Grand Bahama as the candidate as Pintard flees Marco City.

Additionally, both Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright MP for St Barnabas and current Chairman Duane Sands are both looking for safer seats to run in as a Davis PLP Gold Rush Tsunami Machine is already showing excellent polling support in St Barnabas and Elizabeth.

Cartwringht has requested to be named as the candidate in a new seat to be created in western New Providence and Sands wants to go into Long Island, a seat presently held by embattled FNM MP Adrian Gibson.

We can also report that, in the midst of all this news, former PM Hubert Minnis is preparing a special communication to Parliament at its next sitting. What he will announce is unknown to us but we ga say this: WATCH FOR Kwasi Thomspson, the MP for East End, Grand Bahama, who is the focus of Pintard’s wild political axe. We leave it there.

And while all this chaos, conundrum and disunity rocks the FNM, we can tell you Prime Minister Philip Edward Brave Davis KC, the Rockstar PLP Leader, is set to ring the countdown bell for the General Elections on June 6th – LABOUR DAY!

We report yinner decide!