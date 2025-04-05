Prison Officer shot Police Officer in shooting on West Bay Street…

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning an off-duty Prison Officer from the Department of Corrections has shot a Police Officer at Arawak Cay on Saturday morning shortly after midnight. Now we have not gotten an update from police on this incident but BP’s strong sources have now confirmed the incident to be true.

Sources on the RBPF tell us Police responded to a shooting in an area off West Bay Street which left police officer Gonzales Mesidor in hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip. He is listed in stable condition after being shot by the prison officer at a local bar on the Cay.

The story is there was some exchange over change when two officers was at a stall in he area, when a Royal Bahamas Defence Force Marine guarded the door. We also know RBDF Marine Trevin JD McPhee was shot in the finger in that same altercation.

BP is wonder if there is some rivalry between the police, the Prison Service Officers and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Marines. Someone should tell us by now and not hide these reports now coming into BP.

We don’t know if the prison officer has been arrested as yet. We do know an investigation has opened in these developments.

We report yinner decide!