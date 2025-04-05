Man who tried to burn down Grand Bahama after being paid sent to Sandilands – WE BELIEVE HE IN HE RIGHT MIND!

Fire on Grand Bahama last week started by paid arsonist.

FREEPORT| On Friday, 4th April 2025, 33-year-old Kervin Honore was formally arraigned before Acting Deputy Chief Magistrate Charlton Smith, where he was not required to enter a plea to the following charges:

• Arson of a building at Fritz Bridal that occurred on 6th March 2025.

• Endangering property by negligent use of fire that occurred at Princess Country Club on 6th March 2025.

• Endangering property by negligent use of fire that occurred in bushes near BAIC on 28th March 2025.

• Causing damage by fire to Freeport Power Utility poles on 28th March 2025.

He was remanded to The Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre. The matter has been adjourned to Monday, 12th May 2025.