Some people at a big hotel in Nassau invested as high as $10,000 in the Creators Alliance Scam which crashed this week!

Hundred stood outside the a Zion Blvd South building in 2017 where Pineapple operators collected thousands without paying VAT with a promise to get money in return. One of the Organizers was able to move thousands through the banks unregulated and fled to Canada in a high-end hairstyling business. HOW DAT HAPPENED? One of the other scam artists is about to get a nomination from the FNM! BP WILL BE WAITING.

NASSAU| While political observers were shocked by the abrupt departure of FNM Central Grand Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis, a big pyramid scam crashed unfolded mainly on Grand Bahama and around the region.

This week thousands of registrants of the Creator Alliance ponzi scheme found out that the online marketing programme is now crash and stop paying clients.

Creators Alliance markets itself as a platform for video content creation on social, promising pie in the sky lucrative returns for those who “invest” in its packages.

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) confirmed also this week that it has launched an investigation into Creators Alliance amid growing concerns that the platform may be operating as a scam after users reported that payouts had ceased.

Bahamas Press has learned a group of some Fifty (50) casino employees of a big hotel in New Providence gambled their hard earned money into the Creators Alliance scheme and lost every dime.

The employees are all residents from Grand Bahama, but are working in the capital. BP has learned all 50 invested between $1,000 to $10,000 into the scam and was teasing their New Providence coworkers of the BIG GRAND BAHAMA SECRET INVESTMENT SCHEME, which is now gone bust! Grand Bahamians are really “special” Bahamians for being constantly succored into scams.

One source told BP, “I took out a loan with a local bank in hopes to get a quick return on my investment in Creators Alliance. Now look at what has happened. I owe the bank and the platform has crashed with all my money.”

BP understands the 50 at the big hotel in Nassau could afford to waste their money though as the property is bussing with tourists with record breaking arrivals, high occupancy and a packed nightly casino which tips big.

All we could say is this: If ya don’t laugh you will cry!

