Male body washes up on local beach

file photo

Nassau| Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a male body on a beach on Paradise Island on Saturday, 5th April 2025.

Officers were alerted shortly after 5:30 a.m., and on arrival at the beach, they observed an unresponsive male lying on the shoreline. Emergency Medical Services attended the scene and found no vital life signs.

A post-mortem examination will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. It is unclear if this was a drowning or cardiac arrest situation. But an investigation continues.