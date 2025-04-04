Prime Minister Davis says government will assist fire-stricken residents in need in Grand Bahama

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas – Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis said the government will assist those residents in Grand Bahama who were adversely affected by the recent string of bush fires and disclosed that an announcement on additional fire resources for the island is forthcoming.

“The Government will come to the aid of those persons who would have suffered loss and damage as a result of this fire,” the Prime Minister said during his press conference in Grand Bahama after visiting the affected areas on March 29, 2025.

While no assessment had yet been made regarding a monetary value of the damages over the two days, Prime Minister Davis said that one will be carried out in due course.

“And, at that time, we will see where the assistance is required and the Government is intent on assisting those who are in need,” he revealed.

While addressing the question regarding the need for more fire apparatus in Grand Bahama, the Prime Minister said that those appeals are already being addressed by Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles.

Prime Minister Davis pointed out that the results of the efforts of the Fire Department led by the Fire Branch of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, along with the engagement of resources from the International Airport Crash and Rescue Department, the Freeport Container Port, BORCO and non-Governmental organizations speak to whether there is sufficient resources on the island.

“We are aware that there have been requests for further resources in Grand Bahama and those requests are being met. The Commissioner of Police has just returned on a fact-finding mission to identify more fire-fighting equipment and resources, which she has done and is making recommendations for the procurement of the apparatus and equipment for fire fighting,” he said.

Nonetheless, Prime Minister Davis noted that no one can ever say whether resources are sufficient to meet any eventuality.

“We can only predict what is necessary, but we could never predict what would be the enormity of any peril. In this instance, the peril that was faced by Grand Bahama at this moment, the resources here present would seem to have been sufficient and the results speak to that,” he said.