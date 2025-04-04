Ministry of Works employee is Eleuthera’s 4th traffic fatality victim for the year…

ELEUTHERA| Residents in the community of North Eleuthera are telling Bahamas Press tonight that the island recorded its 4th traffic fatality incident for the year on Friday 4th April, 2025.

We understand the accident unfolded near the Glass Window Bridge around 8:25pm tonight, and involved a Government Registered vehicle (truck) and another local registered car. The victim we know is a resident from the island who died on the scene. The other persons injured are still unknown.

The victim we also know is a Ministry of Works employee. His name is not known at this time.

Bahamas Press reminds motorists to exercise due care and attention when operating a motor vehicle on the streets of the country. Reduce speeds! The life you may save could be your very own.

We report yinner decide!