Smith is the 5-years-old National Winner with Distinction in Freeport, Grand Bahama

Merissa Jonelle Mariah Smith

FREEPORT| Bahamas Press is celebrating Merissa Jonelle Mariah Smith for her presentation at the E. Clement Bethel National Arts Festival 2024. She presented her pieces Ring-a-ling-ling a (Junka-and-Noo Anthology of Short Stories and poems). And The Little Turtle by Vachel Lindsay.

Smith came on top as a national winner at the festival.