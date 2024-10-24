Industrial accident leave man dead, a homicide reported and another police officer is being accused of rape by e 33-year-old woman…

NASSAU| Police are having a busy morning this Thursday as we are learning there is an industrial incident at a building on HighPoint and Theodora Lane. A male has died at the scene.

Meanwhile police tell us there is a shooting death unfolding this afternoon at Ramsey Street off Carmichael Road. Police are on the scene investigating.

And if that is not enough Bahamas Press is also learning how a police investigation has opened following a complaint of rape by another law enforcement officer.

An alleged sexual assault reported by a 33-year-old woman on Wednesday. This comes after three officers were charged following the gang rape of an 18 year old woman on a party bus.

Two officers in that incident were detained at the prison. One of the officers was on bail for another rape incident in Abaco.

We report yinner decide!