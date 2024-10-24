Cabinet announces State-Recognized Funeral Service will be held for the Late Dr. Corolyn Hanna

Dr. Corolyn Hanna, 90

STATEMENT: The Cabinet Office announces that a State-Recognized Funeral Service will be held for the Late Dr. Corolyn Hanna, former Social Activist and Nation-Builder, on Friday, 25 th October, 2024 at Christ Church Cathedral, George Street at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum.

The body will lie in repose in Suite “B” of Bethel Brothers Morticians and Crematorium from 9:00a.m. to 5:00p.m. on Thursday, 24 th October, 2024.

Viewing for the general public will be 12:30p.m. to 5:00p.m. on Thursday, 24 th October, 2024.

The service will be broadcast live via the ZNS radio network from the Church beginning at 11:00a.m.

Cabinet Office

23 rd October, 2024