PM Davis Bilateral Meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana

Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis, right, greets Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Prime Minister Davis held a bilateral meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana to discuss key matters, including Ghana’s candidature for Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) and the issue of reparations.

Both leaders underscored the importance of solidarity between the Caribbean and African nations on the topic of reparations, advocating for a cohesive approach to address shared historical concerns. Prime Minister Davis highlighted the need for consistent dialogue and collaboration to advance this issue effectively.

The meeting also served as an opportunity to reinforce the strong ties between The Bahamas and Ghana, with discussions centered on areas of mutual interest within the Commonwealth framework and beyond.