Junkanoo Makes Its Return to West End for New Year’s Day: ‘The People’s Rush Parade’

Organizers with area MP Kingsley Smith.

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas — All roads will lead to West End, Grand Bahama, on New Year’s Day for the highly anticipated People’s Rush Parade. After years without Junkanoo in the community, excitement is building for the return of this cultural tradition to the place where it originally thrived.

“We are very pleased after so many years of being without Junkanoo in West End,” said Kingsley Smith, Parliamentary Secretary and Member of Parliament for West End and Bimini, during a press conference on December 3, 2024, at the Ministry for Grand Bahama’s conference room.

In November, West End hosted its inaugural Bootleggers and Seafood Festival, highlighting West End’s history, particularly during the US’s rum prohibition era, and its mainstays of fishing and tourism. Now, bringing the parade back to its original home continues to support the revival of West End’s unique history and identity as Grand Bahama’s capital.

Mr. Smith also announced that the Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture, the Grand Bahama Junkanoo Corporation, and the National Junkanoo Corporation jointly decided to move the Freeport Parade to January 9, 2025. This shift, he said, presents a unique opportunity to bring Junkanoo back to West End on January 1 at 3:00 a.m.

This year, five major Junkanoo groups will participate: Classic Dancers, New Generation, Superstar Rockers, Swingers, and the newly formed Westside Conquerors, a group made up of participants from both West Grand Bahama and Bimini.

During the press conference, there was clear excitement from all participating groups. “It’s about competition, it’s about winning and showcasing, so we don’t expect anything less in West End,” said Smith.

Norris Bain, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture in Grand Bahama, expressed his excitement: “We are looking forward to a very good time and giving the visitors and residents of Grand Bahama a show that they will not soon forget.”

The decision to bring Junkanoo back to West End reflects a commitment to preserving and celebrating its history, while also creating new opportunities for cultural growth and community engagement.

For both residents and visitors, the People’s Rush Parade on January 1, 2025, will mark the beginning of a new chapter for Junkanoo in West End, ensuring that the tradition continues to thrive in the place where it all began.