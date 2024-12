GG Pratt meets with guests at the annual Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt made her annual Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre visit — a Governor General’s tradition this time of year — on December 4, 2024 under the theme ‘Caring and Sharing at Christmas Time.’ Dame Cynthia is pictured giving remarks and greetings. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)