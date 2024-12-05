Statement from the Office of the Prime Minister on the Trump Administration Transition Team Proposal

PM. Philip Davis K.C.

STATEMENT: The Office of the Prime Minister wishes to address recent reports regarding a proposal from the Trump transition team in the United States for The Bahamas to accept deportation flights of migrants from other countries. This matter was presented to the Government of The Bahamas but was reviewed and firmly rejected by the Prime Minister.

The Bahamas simply does not have the resources to accommodate such a request. The Prime Minister priorities remain focused on addressing the concerns of The Bahamian people.

Since the Prime Minister’s rejection of this proposal, there has been no further engagement or discussions with the Trump transition team or any other entity regarding this matter. The Government of The Bahamas remains committed in its position .