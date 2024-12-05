Minister Cooper excited to see local business owners becoming part of Grand Bahama’s economic revival

Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper (second right), along with Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey (center) joined Romal Russell (left), owner, for the cutting of the ribbon ceremony to mark the official opening of Pub 352 restaurant and bar on the Mall Drive in Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday, November 29, 2024. At right is Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry for Grand Bahama and Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, Kingsley Smith.

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper says he’s delighted to see a shared optimism by local entrepreneurs for the economic resurgence for the island of Grand Bahama as his government continues to push for economic restoration of the second city. As such, Mr. Cooper congratulated Romal Russell for his business vision in restoring and reopening a once popular spot on the island.

On Friday, November 29, 2024, Minister Cooper and Minister for Grand Bahama the Hon. Ginger Moxey were special guests at the reopening ceremony for Pub 352, a restaurant and bar, once known as the ‘Pub on the Mall.’

Minister Cooper congratulated Mr. Russell for “stepping up to the plate” to make his contribution to the restoration of the economic life of the city of Freeport. He pointed out that for the most part, success happens when preparation meets opportunity, adding that Romal has taken advantage of such opportunities that have come his way.

“Solid economic opportunities are currently in the making in Grand Bahama and now is the time for Grand Bahamian entrepreneurs to get in gear, to roll out an array of exciting new amenities and experiences for the enjoyment of the increased number of guests and citizens of The Bahamas and residents of Grand Bahama,” said Minister Cooper.

“They will all be in search of eateries and entertainment and tours and excursions, adventures, shopping and of course pubs and restaurants. You have valiantly answered the call to contribute to Grand Bahama’s preparation to adequately meet the unfolding economic activities.”

Minister Cooper noted that the development of Grand Bahama is pivotal to the economic growth of The Bahamas, adding that the resurgence of the economy of Freeport is a top priority for his government. He said the Grand Bahama economic engine is in full motion and fully poised for revitalization.

The tourism, investment and aviation Minister highlighted two main points in his address; the resilience of Grand Bahama, which he said cannot be overstated. In the midst of a myriad of challenges, he noted that Grand Bahamians continue to preserve and to create opportunities where none had existed organically.

Secondly, he noted that during his three years in government, he has observed that too many people tend to sit back and wait for “the big thing” to happen that will bring about the economic bounce back they long for.

“But while there are those who are waiting for things to happen, Romal is making things happen,” added Minister Cooper. “He’s not waiting for all the things to come to fruition. He has recognized that right now, in this environment, there is opportunity and there is money to be made.

“So, Romal, I congratulate you for not waiting for things to happen, but for making it happen. I applaud you for believing in the island of Grand Bahama, as I do. I thank you for investing in the economy of The Bahamas and I thank you for sending a signal to your peers that we don’t just wait for things to happen, we make it happen.”

Also congratulating Mr. Russell for his business endeavor was Minister for Grand Bahama, Hon. Ginger Moxey, who reminded the audience that the Pub on the Mall was an historic landmark that welcomed thousands of people under its roof “back in the day” and represented the epitome of fine dining and a vibrant nightlife that was once synonymous with Grand Bahama.

She said the restoration of the Pub on the Mall – now called Pub 352 – is yet another example of Bahamian ingenuity, innovation and resilience.

“I’ve said it before and I will say it again, Grand Bahama is on the move,” said Minister Moxey. “And the increased level of investor confidence in our island is supported by the more than $2 billion in investments that are happening now.

“It is paving the way for opportunities in employment, economic growth and spin-off opportunities for young Bahamian entrepreneurs.”

Minister Moxey pointed out that the revitalized and renovated Pub 352 will add to Freeport’s unique flair and contribute to the revitalization of the surrounding area, located near the former International Bazaar that will soon become the Afro-Caribbean marketplace, which she believes will become a favorite destination for dining, relaxation and entertainment for both residents and visitors.