At ceremonies marking PMH Emergency Department’s expansion, Prime Minister Davis affirms dedication to strengthening the healthcare system

Governor General Dame Cynthia Pratt and Prime Minister Philip Davis participate in the Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony as PHA Chairman Andrew Edwards stands alongside PM.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – During the Governor General’s, Dame Cynthia Pratt’s, Annual Visit to Princess Margaret Hospital, December 3, 2024, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis stated in his address — that from day one his administration has dedicated itself to strengthening The Bahamas’ healthcare system.

“We believe that every Bahamian deserves access to healthcare, and we have committed to working step-by-step to expand National Health Insurance to achieve that goal,” Prime Minister Davis said.

“If we are expanding access, we must also ensure that our facilities are large enough and well-resourced with sufficient staff to meet the healthcare demands of the public,” he added.

“Good healthcare is one of the fundamental building blocks of a stable, well-functioning, and prosperous society.”

The event that day featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Phase B of the Emergency Department’s expansion.

Prime Minister Davis stated that he believed The Bahamas already had many of the elements in place to achieve success.

“For example, our doctors, nurses, technicians, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals are well-trained and perform admirably in challenging circumstances,” he said. “In our hospitals, we see the very essence of our humanity — the determination to care for one another, to uplift those who are vulnerable, and to ensure that no one walks the most difficult moments of this journey alone.”

Prime Minister Davis noted he acknowledged it was far from perfect — not yet where they would like to be — but they were making “meaningful progress on multiple fronts”.

“In the three-plus years since our term began, my administration has successfully managed and recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic; we renovated multiple clinics throughout New Providence and the Family Islands; and we launched a catastrophic healthcare fund to provide free, life-saving services,” he said.

Prime Minister Davis added: “Work on the new health campus in Grand Bahama has already started, and we are advancing the construction of a new specialty hospital here in New Providence dedicated to maternal and child health, among other services. As we build a brighter future for healthcare with several new facilities on the way, we must also invest in existing infrastructure.”

He said that Princess Margaret Hospital “remains the heartbeat of our national healthcare system and will remain so for years to come.”

Prime Minister Davis went further and stated that Accident and Emergency had been one of the sections of the hospital that had needed significant work for some time.

“When people are facing health emergencies, we want them to be comforted by the quality of the facilities and the professionalism of the staff that are here to offer life-saving treatments,” he pointed out. “Today, we are proud to host this ribbon-cutting for Phase B of the Emergency Department expansion.”

Prime Minister Davis added: “We are expanding our Emergency Department from an existing footprint of approximately 11,970 square feet to a spacious 21,338 square feet – it is nearly doubling in size. This expansion will provide more capacity to serve, more capability to respond, and a more patient-centered approach better ensuring the dignity, privacy, and safety of patients seeking emergency care.

“I am advised that the PHA has provided a virtual walk-through of the renovated areas, and I am excited to note that each new feature we unveil has a patient-centered focus.”

He noted that a newly-covered entryway will welcome patients “with respect and dignity”. No one should have to endure the elements while seeking care, he added.

Prime Minister Davis said: “Our state-of-the-art lobby ensures security and comfort, making it clear that we value the safety of both our patients and our staff. We have redesigned our registration area to protect patient privacy and speed up the registration process to improve their experience and get them the care they need as swiftly as possible.”

“Families will find comfort in expanded waiting areas – spaces designed with love for our children, including dedicated zones for our youngest patients, equipped with nurse stations and specialised exam rooms,” he added. “The addition of an isolation suite for infectious cases further underscores our commitment to the safety of all who walk through our doors. We will now be able to avoid, for example, someone with an emergency due to a physical injury being in a shared space with someone who has an infectious virus.”

Prime Minister Davis noted that the expansion represented a fulfillment of his Government’s promise to prioritise the provision of “effective, compassionate care for patients in our public hospital system”.

“We now look forward to Phase C of this project, which will introduce even more transformational changes: new observation areas, specialized trauma units, and the creation of comfortable spaces that cater to all levels of care,” he said. “It is imperative that we give our patients and our healthcare professionals the respect and dignity they deserve.”

“I thank all those who worked hard to make this expansion happen, and those who are working on upcoming expansions and enhancements,” Prime Minister Davis added. “I give special recognition to the deep commitment of our healthcare professionals to compassionate and professional service. You are the lifeblood of this institution! You deserve to be equipped with the resources and opportunities you need to succeed at your jobs and provide the best care possible.

“To the Hospital Management and the Public Hospitals Authority, your work ensures we can accomplish these monumental capital projects with minimal service disruption,” he continued. “Given the many changes necessary to improve and modernise healthcare in The Bahamas, this is by no means an easy job, yet you dedicate yourselves to getting it done. Thank you for your commitment to excellence and care.”

Prime Minister Davis said that he was under no illusion when it comes to the amount of work that still must be done to get PMH to where it needed to be.

“However, today is a red-letter day as we write a new chapter in the story of healthcare development in our nation,” he said. “So today, as we cut this ribbon, we do so while looking ahead to a brighter tomorrow.

“Thank you, Your Excellency, for your visit and for embodying the spirit of unity and joy during this season,” he added. “Merry Christmas to each and every one of you. May the joy of the season fill our hearts and homes.”