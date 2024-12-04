PM Davis Updates the House on Recent US Indictment, Changes in the RBPF

NASSAU, The Bahamas – During his Parliamentary Address to Provide an Update on the Recent Indictment filed in the Southern District of New York, on December 4, 2024, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis said that he had taken steps to address breaches of trust within The Bahamas’ law enforcement agencies, including meetings held with senior officials during which they discussed reform and the urgency of restoring trust.

“I also met with the U.S. Charge d’Affaires, who confirmed she had been in receipt of a formal diplomatic note requesting the disclosure of the name of the high-ranking Bahamian politician mentioned in the indictment,” Prime Minister Davis said. “The formal diplomatic note was issued to underscore the seriousness of the matter.”

“During that meeting, the question arose as to the arrest of Bahamians indicted who are in the country,” he added. “I indicated to them that, following a formal request for interdiction, we will cooperate in the arrest of the Bahamians named in the indictment.

“Today, the Minister of National Security will introduce legislation to establish an Independent Commission of Investigations for public consultation. Independent oversight will play a vital role in building trust between the police and the communities they serve.”

Prime Minister Davis stated that he met with the Commissioner of Police; and had received and accepted his resignation.

“The Commissioner has served the force with distinction and I want to emphasize that there are no allegations of wrongdoing against him.

“But the Royal Bahamas Police Force needs change.”

He revealed that he had identified a highly qualified successor who is well-suited to oversee the necessary reforms. That appointment, Prime Minister Davis added, required consultation with the Leader of the Opposition the Hon. Michael Pintard.

Prime Minister then asked the clerk to deliver that letter to the Opposition Leader Pintard, which he invited him to receive and discuss in the nearby Cabinet Office, at the adjournment of Parliament that day.

“I am sure that the member from Marco City, the Leader of the Opposition, recognizes the urgency of this consultation and will swiftly, of course, meet with me to discuss it,” he said.

Prime Minister Davis added: “I will announce further changes at the leadership level of the Royal Bahamas Police Force in the coming days. In addition, the Minister of National Security, as I indicated, will introduce today new legislation to create an independent oversight authority for all of our law enforcement agencies. Independent oversight will play a vital role in building trust between the police and the communities they serve.”

He continued: “I want to say a word to the many police officers who work hard, stay away from trouble, and face danger daily in order to protect the rest of us. Keep your heads up. The work you do is more important than ever. You have our gratitude and our respect. And you will have the changes necessary in the force to ensure you can focus on your jobs without further distraction.”

Prime Minister Davis pointed out that trust between the police and the people was essential to preventing crime and to solving crime, and thus essential to creating “the safer communities we all yearn for”.

“Today, we are taking important steps to restore trust and accountability,” he said. “Thank you, and May God Bless All Those Who Serve and Protect The Bahamas.”