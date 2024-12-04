Female COP and two new Deputy Commissioners of Police set to be announced by PM Davis tonight…

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mr Leamond Deleveaux set to leave the Force…

NEW TOP BRASS OF RBPF DCP Anthony Rolle, COP Shanta Knowles and DCP Kirkland Andrews.

BP Breaking| Bahamas Press is just now learning Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis KC is set to address the nation tonight on multiple adjustments set to take shape on the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Davis, being accountable to the Bahamian People as he restores confidence in the institution of the RBPF, announced Shanta Knowles as the country’s new Commissioner of Police. Knowles will become the first woman to lead the organization which comes with celebration from leaders around the region and across the world.

Knowles arrived in the capital this afternoon to meet with the PM to be given her call to her new role on the RBPF.

Davis will also announce major adjustments to the HIGH COMMAND of the force.

BP can confirm Mr Kirkland Andrews and Mr Anthony Rolle will be announced as two new Deputy Commissioners of Police to aid in the restructuring of the Force.

Prime Minister Davis has thanked former Commissioner Clayton Fernander for his many years of service to upholding law and order in the nation,

Deputy Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux will also be leaving the Force and will take up a new post outside the institution. That adjustment will be announced in the coming days.

We report yinner decide!