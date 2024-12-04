PM Davis set to announce first female Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles following the resignation of COP Clayton Fernander…

Ms Shanta Knowles

BP BREAKING| Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis KC will advance the name of Assistant Commissioner of Police Ms Shanta Knowles to the post of Commissioner of Police.

Knowles with an impressive resume will become the first female to head the force and steer the institution though a sea of crisis.

BP is learning a plane has arrived in the northern Bahamas (Freeport) to transport the new COP to ready her for her official appointment.

As Assistant Commissioner she holds the position of Commander of Grand Bahama and Northern Bahamas. During her tenancy she has displayed exceptional leadership and special skills as she has had opportunities to serve in a number of Divisions; inclusive of the Southern Division, Criminal Investigations Department, the Family Island District of Exuma, and Eleuthera and the National Crime Prevention Office, Human Recourses Department and as Commandant of the Police Reserves.

Bahamas Press congratulates Ms Knowles on her appointment.

