Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander resigns amid RBPF Scandal

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander

NASSAU| Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander has resigned from his position following a growing scandal involving the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Fernander’s resignation comes after two officers from the force were charged in connection with a major drug trafficking operation, detailed in an indictment filed in a New York court.

In a communication to Parliament on Monday, Prime Minister Philip Davis confirmed that he had accepted Fernander’s resignation. While acknowledging the circumstances surrounding the charges, Davis stressed that the resignation should not tarnish Fernander’s long career, emphasizing that it was not a reflection of his overall character.

The indictment, which was filed in New York federal court, outlines the involvement of two officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force in a drug trafficking scheme. The details of the operation and the names of those charged have sparked significant concern about corruption within the force.

Fernander’s resignation marks the end of a distinguished career in law enforcement, where he had risen through the ranks over the past 40 years. He took over as Commissioner of Police in 2022.

Prime Minister Davis also hinted that additional changes would be made at the top levels of the police force. However, he did not specify who would replace Fernander or when a new commissioner would be appointed.

The resignation comes at a time of heightened scrutiny on the Royal Bahamas Police Force. The ongoing investigation is expected to have significant implications for the future of law enforcement in the Bahamas, particularly with regard to its efforts to combat drug trafficking and corruption within the force.

As the investigation continues, all eyes will remain on the government’s next steps in addressing the scandal and rebuilding public trust in the police.