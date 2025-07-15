Police Sgt. Lockhart is traffic fatality victim on Eleuthera Tuesday evening…

Police Sgt 3044 Lockhart

Eleuthera| Bahamas Press is right now learning that a police sergeant is the latest traffic fatality victim in the country.

The accident unfolding on Eleuthera has claimed the life of Police Sgt 3044 Lockhart.

Traffic police confirmed that shortly after 1 p.m., officers responded to a single vehicle collision on King’s Highway.

On arrival they observed a damaged vehicle and an unresponsive adult male driver inside.

Lockhart was a serving member of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, he was examined at the scene by a doctor who found no vital signs of life.

Investigations are ongoing into this matter.

