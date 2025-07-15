NASTY DEACON found guilty in attempted incest with granddaughter – yinner think Carl Bethel Brother ga say something about this?

NASSAU| A 65-year-old nasty deacon is behind bars awaiting sentencing after a jury convicted him of attempted incest on Monday.

The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was remanded into custody after the nine-member jury found him guilty of two counts of attempted incest by a count of 8-1.

He is scheduled to appear before Justice Renae McKay on September 30 for the penalty phase of his trial.

The convictions stem from incidents that allegedly occurred in August and September of 2019.

The Court heard that the man attempted to have intercourse with his then-11-year-old granddaughter after she moved into his home with her mother, who is his daughter.

The man exercised his constitutional right to remain silent at his trial.

However, he challenged the evidence of his accuser through his lawyer, Lessiah Rolle, who suggested that the girl had made up the claims.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Terry Archer was the prosecutor.