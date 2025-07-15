66 FOREIGN NATIONALS REPATRIATED FROM NEW PROVIDENCE

File Photo

Nassau, Bahamas – On today’s date, a Bahamasair flight departed Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) at 9:52 a.m. en route to Cap-Haitien, Haiti, with a group of sixty (60) Haitian nationals onboard. The group comprised fifty-one (51) males and nine (9) females.

Later in the day, a second repatriation exercise took place as six (6) Cuban males departed LPIA at 4:23 p.m. en route to Havana, Cuba.

The Department’s Deportation and Enforcement units led the escort. Both repatriation exercises were supported by a security team of thirteen Immigration Officers. All security and health protocols were observed as the safety and welfare of our officers, law enforcement counterparts and migrants remain the highest priority.

