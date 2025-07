Wayne Marshall is homicide victim #48

NASSAU| The body of Wayne Marshall was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds near an abandoned building on Springfield Road off Prince Charles Drive today.

The mother told reporters someone who said they found his body contacted a friend who then called her. She said Wayne who worked as a security officer on Blake Road, but he didn’t come home last night and that was not him.

She described the victim as a loving son. May he rest in peace.