CLUB OWNER SENTENCED TO 21 YEARS FOR RAPE!

NASSAU| A 56-year-old businessman cried yesterday as he was sentenced to 21 years in prison for the rape of a drunk and “vulnerable” woman.

Akeem Wilson, otherwise known as Akeem Watson, is expected to serve the entirety of his sentence because sex offenders are not entitled to time off for good behavior.

Wilson’s conviction stems from an incident that took place between July 4 and 5, 2021.

The then-21-year-old woman testified that she went drinking with her sister, and their final stop was the convict’s bar.

Both women were drunk when they left his bar.

The complainant decided to sleep at her sister’s apartment in southwestern New Providence. The apartment complex was owned by the convict, who was a close friend of the victim’s sister.

The woman went to the bathroom to vomit and passed out on the floor.

She woke after hearing grunting noises and saw the convict on top of her.

The woman passed out again and when she woke up she saw Wilson buckling his pants.

She testified that she was too drunk to resist or to fight back.

In determining an appropriate sentence, Justice Renae McKay noted the prevalence of rape in the country and that Wilson took advantage of a woman in a vulnerable state.

Terry Archer was the prosecutor and Keith Seymour represented the accused.