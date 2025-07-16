A ROBBER/ RAPIST JUST RELEASED FROM PRISON IS BACK IN POLICE CUSTODY FOLLOWING AN EARLY MORNING RAPE INCIDENT IN EIGHT MILE ROCK…

Randy Bain-Rolle 44, back in police custody for early morning rape robbery incident in Jones Town Eight Mile Rock.

FREEPORT| Bahamas Press is following that early morning rape/ break-in incident in the Jones Town community which has left another female tramatized.

According to initial reports, around 3:00 a.m., a female resident was allegedly awakened by an unknown man who had unlawfully entered her home and assaulted her. The suspect fled the scene after another occupant of the house intervened.

Your BP has now identifed the suspect as wicked Randy Bain- Rolle a career criminal now rapist who rapsheet landed him in prison back in 2016 for a string of robberies.

The 44-year-old Rolle has since been arrested by police to be charged for his serious offenses.

ya can’t allow some of these career criminals to be released without notice to the general public!

We report yinner decide!