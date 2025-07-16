Obie One B.A., Bahamian-American Artist and Entrepreneur, Nominated for 29th Marlin Music Awards for “SummerTime In The City”

Obie One B.A

ATLANTA, GA – Obie One B.A., a Bahamian-American gospel rap artist, author, and entrepreneur with strong ties to both Atlanta and Jacksonville, has his first nomination the 29th Caribbean Marlin Music Awards. With his music being on Bahamian radio stations for just one year, his hit single “SummerTime In The City” (filmed in The Bahamas) has received well-deserved recognition for its vibrant blend of gospel and hip-hop, delivering an uplifting message that resonates deeply with his audience.

“I’ve performed in Houston, Atlanta and Jacksonville, but nothing prepared me for the feeling I felt when I was nominated for a Bahamian award,” he said. “I live outside of The Bahamas, but I’m there at least six times per year, to get away, take my son to meet up with family, celebrate birthdays and family events. My mom is also a true Bahamian and hosts get-togethers and even hurricane relief efforts at her home in Atlanta, so really and truly, to be nominated for a Bahamian award with something I enjoy, is truly amazing and I am grateful to be up there with these incredible artists.”

Obie One B.A., whose birth name is Obie Hawk, is the youngest child of Lisa Hall-Hawk and Cee Hawk. As a military child, he lived in Europe and several U.S. states including Virginia where he won talent shows as a child, and later attended Norfolk State University, Morehouse College and Atlanta Metropolitan College. He now lives in Jacksonville, Florida and often visits his parents who are in the Atlanta, Georgia area.

In addition to his music career, Obie One B.A. is also a thriving entrepreneur with a clothing brand that aligns with his passion for faith and empowerment. His brand aims to inspire individuals to express their unique identity through fashion while embracing love, hope, and positivity.

“Pray 4 Me Too, is a collection of 12 songs that motivate and inspire,” said Obie One B.A. “Most importantly, myself and my music take the charge as outlined in The Word itself – share the love of God, no matter where you are in love. As I always say, ‘If you hear something, question something, or don’t like something that I say or do…talk to God about it, and Pray 4 Me, too!’ Even with my stage name, the B.A. stands for born again. I have the ability to create and write impactful music. I spit bars, but also tell stories that can motivate someone else. How I started was being at every open mic, every showcase, every event to share the gift that God gave me. From there people started to request me. There are still millions of people that never heard of me or my music and God willing I won’t stop until they do. That is what keeps me motivated.”

His next project is an album called “The Obiedose” which will be released in 2025. He also has a clothing brand called Pray Brand, which includes hoodies, shirts and caps. When not working on his music, he still works in the business field and raises his son, who he says inspires him.

“My legacy will be my son Princeton Hawk, the son of a King,” said Obie One B.A. “I have instilled in him the love for people that I have, and reminding him of the love of God lives inside of him, and to always be a blessing, never a burden. Princeton is a true gem, and will impact this world far beyond I ever could. The blessing of my music will already flow into him as he is an active participant. That is how I keep a balance, he is my number one fan.”

With his son being an integral part of his career. Obie often includes Prince in his creative projects, and on his social media pages, teaching him the value of hard work, faith, and love for others.

“My advice to the world is always live your truth.” said Obie One B.A. “Walk your own path, pursue your goals, never give up and pray. I am grateful, especially to those who have supported me all this time. I am also grateful for my parents and siblings and their encouragement. It’s a good reminder to launch out and to have the confidence to step out to a new station or platform and to continue doing you as it will work out.”

SummerTime In The City by Obie One BA is on YouTube. For more information, visit www.obieoneba.com or follow @obieoneba on social media.