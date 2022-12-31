King Charles III names three Bahamians in his New Years Honours list…

Algernon S BP Allen and Bishop Nathaniel Beneby

NASSAU| BUCKINGHAM Palace is updating BP further this morning on the names of Bahamians King Charles III has included in his New Years Honours list.

BP can confirm former banker and Bishop in the Church of God of Prophecy Bishop Nathaniel Gifford Beneby shall be awarded The Order of St Michael and St George Champion (CMG)

The honour comes for his many years of services to the areas of Business and to Religion.

We can also report The ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) will be awarded to Mr Leslie Alexander Bowe. For services to Business and to the Community.

The KING’S POLICE MEDAL (KPM) will be awarded to Mr. Emrick Kevin Seymour for services to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

BP can also report former Cabinet Minister, attorney at law Algernon S.BP Allen shall be appointed a Kings Counsel.

we congratulate them all.

