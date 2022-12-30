Canadian man, caught with drugs, denied bail

Marvyn Moussa, 34, of Toronto, Canada

NASSAU| A Canadian man accused of smuggling marijuana worth $298,000 through the airport has been denied bail.

Marvyn Moussa, 34, of Toronto, Canada, was arrested at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) on December 28 after police and customs officers allegedly found 149.7 pounds of marijuana.

Moussa denied charges of drug importation, drug possession, intent to supply and conspiracy to commit the offenses when he appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

Moussa’s trial is set for February 6, 2023.