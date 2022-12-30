MV Onego Traveller in distress

STATEMENT| The Ministry of Transport & Housing wishes to advise members of the public that MV Onego Traveller is in distress around Hole in the Wall, South Abaco.

Reports are that the vessel started taking on water in the ballast water tank area sea chest.

Due to adverse weather conditions, attempts to beach the vessel to a nearby sand bank to remove fuel

and conduct repairs proved unsuccessful.

The MV Onego Traveller is a general cargo ship on the registry of Antigua and Barbuda that was built in

2002.

The Ministry is advised that remaining cargo onboard is ferix in bulk and steel products. The fuel

remaining onboard is heavy fuel oil and marine gas oil.

The Ministry has also been advised that all 12 crew members have been evacuated from the vessel.

All relevant government agencies have been notified and emergency plans have been activated.

The Ministry of Transport & Housing and the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources are

concerned about the possible impact of environmental damage and are continuing to closely monitor this matter.

Further information will be provided to members of the public as details become available.

December 29, 2022

Ministry of Transport & Housing

Commonwealth of The Bahamas