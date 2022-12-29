PHA’s National Emergency Medical Services Headquarters, Commissioned

Minister of Health and Wellness, the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville, speaks during the official opening of new facilities housing the National Emergency Medical Service Headquarters in Monument Plaza on University Drive. The event was held on Thursday, 22nd December, 2022. (BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna)

NASSAU, The Bahamas — New Office space has been commissioned by The Public Hospitals Authority to house the National Emergency Medical Services (NEMS) headquarters. NEMS will now be located in the Monument Plaza on University Drive. A commissioning and blessing ceremony was held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 to mark the occasion.

Minister of Health and Wellness, the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville said he was excited to see the new site come into fruition after many years in the making. He congratulated Managing Director of the PHA, Dr. Aubynette Rolle and her team for their hard work: “I am proud of the work of the EMS under the leadership of Dr. Rolle. Emergency medical services is a key component of health care, which the government plans to implement throughout the country.”

Minister Darville said that the government’s intention is to continue to expand and transform medical care services and he believes that the country has the professionals to meet that objective. He noted that the Family Islands will not be left out. He also mentioned plans for new hospitals in New Providence and Grand Bahama and said that the government has continued to renovate certain aspects of the Princess Margaret Hospital.

PHA Managing Director, Dr. Aubynette Rolle said that the new facilities are more conducive to meeting the needs of the Bahamian people. “This building provides a substantially larger footprint from our previous location — from 2,500 square feet to 5,000 square feet. There is a training room, staff lounge full service kitchen, male and female sleeping quarters, back up fuel supply station, full security, oxygen refill Bay and dedicated parking among other amenities. All of these features ensure the highest level of patient care.”

Moderator for the event was Ricardo Woodside, Advanced Emergency Medical Technician. The act of dedication and blessing was conducted by the Rev. Canon Sebastian Campbell, Hospital Chaplain. A ribbon cutting ceremony was also held, followed by a tour of the facilities.