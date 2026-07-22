Lavardo ‘Vardo’ Moss, 49, shot dead on Eaton Street Yellow Elder. He became the country’s 44th homicide!

‘Vardo’ was a 1994 Graduate of Government High

Lavardo Moss, 49

NASSAU: A 49-year-old man Lavardo Moss was shot and killed while sitting inside his car on Eaton Street in the Yellow Elder area on Tuesday morning.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, officers responded to reports of the incident shortly after 8:30 am on Tuesday. They found the victim inside a black Ford truck with an apparent gunshot wound to the right side of his face.

Emergency Medical Services personnel examined the victim and transported him to the hospital for medical treatment. Despite their efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries soon after 9:00 am.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was shot by one or more unknown attackers while he was sitting in his car. The suspect/suspects fled the area before the police arrived at the location.

Authorities continue working to determine the events that led to the fatal shooting. “Police are actively investigating this incident and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and identify those responsible,” read the official press statement released by RBPF.

Police are asking individuals with any information to contact the police at 911, 919, the nearest local police station, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991, or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).

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